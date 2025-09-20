Lola Tung, Christopher Briney defend Steven’s anger at Conrad in ‘TSITP’

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney justifies Steven’s anger at Conrad in ‘TSITP’

The Summer I Turned Pretty lead cast, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney, shared their thoughts on Conrad being treated harshly by Steven (Sean Kaufman) in the third and final season.

In the season, Conrad confessed his true feelings for Belly just before her wedding to Jeremiah, which prompted Steven to confront him.

"This is the first I'm hearing of it," Briney told the Entertainment Weekly of fans thinking Steven was too harsh on his character. "I mean, Steven is her brother.”

He added, "I feel like it's his job, or maybe he feels like a responsibility to be protective, you know? He's an older brother, obviously there are things that both brothers could be [yelled] at for. But they're homies, I feel like they talk honestly, so there's room for that, but I don't know."

Tung also felt fans were being "little too hard on Steven" over his behaviour with Conrad.

She explained that Steven wasn't angry with Jeremiah because he didn't know about the Lacie Barone situation much later.

As by then "everything had kind of fallen apart already. But in his eyes, Belly's his sister. He found out about what happened the night before the wedding. He hadn't seen Conrad in four years," she said defending the character.

While Tung and Briney justified Steven's actions, Kaufman joked that meeting Briney in real life would explain why "I was yelling at him."

"Steven just has a lot of love for his sister and he looks out for her more than anybody," Kaufman explained. "Well, almost more than anybody."

The Summer I Turned Pretty which aired it season finale on September 17, is gearing up to release a film following the romantic reconciliation of Belly and Conrad.