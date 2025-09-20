Jennifer Aniston uncovers surprising detail about pal Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston was caught off guard when she discovered a surprising fact about her long time best friend, Reese Witherspoon.

The two actress have been close since Witherspoon played Aniston's on-screen sister in Friends back in 2000.

During an interview with LADbible, Witherspoon stunned The Morning Show co- revealing that Reese is not actually her real name.

She asked Aniston to guess her middle name from three options: Jane, Jeanne or Jaon. When Aniston guessed correctly and chose Jeanne, the Big Little Lies actress admitted, "It's Jeanne. That's confusing. I'm Laura Jeanne."

Taken a back, the We’re the Millers star repeated, "Laura Jeanne?" as Witherspoon explained that it's her "real name".

"Who's Laura? Who the hell's Laura?" Aniston appeared shocked. "Wait, Laura Jeanne? I'm not calling you that from now on! Come on, Laura Jeanne."

Aniston then went on to ask the origins of the name Reese.

Witherspoon revealed that Reese was her middle name, saying, “I'm Laura Jeanne Reese."

Witherspoon said she "didn't change" her name when she went into the acting world, she was "always Reese."

Then Aniston’s turn came to quiz her co-star who also didn’t know that her middle name was "Joanna."

"Jennifer Joanna," Witherspoon repeated. "J.J. — Does anybody call you J.J.? Well I do now."

The two besties would be spending more time onscreen as they return for season four of The Morning Show airing every Wednesday.