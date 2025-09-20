Priscilla Presley recalls son Navarone’s close brush with death

Priscilla Presley remembers almost losing son just before Lisa Marie's death

Priscilla Presley is opening up about a terrifying moment that nearly claimed her son’s life, just days before she lost her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023.

In her new memoir Softly as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, the 80-year-old recalls how her son, musician Navarone Garcia, was attacked by a camel during a visit to a friend’s animal sanctuary in California’s San Fernando Valley.

“We were petting them, and the next thing that happened was the camel bit him in the head,” Priscilla told PEOPLE.

“There was blood spurting everywhere. The blood was covering Navarone's face. I'm literally freaking out. I thought I was going to lose him, for sure.”

The animal finally left hold of Navarone when a German shepherd at the sanctuary lunged at its face. Navarone, 38, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors treated his head injury with 34 staples.

“He was very, very lucky I was told,” Priscilla said. “The doctor said [the camel’s tooth almost hit] his brain. So, he's not around anymore camels. Neither am I.”

The frightening ordeal happened just days before Priscilla’s daughter Lisa Marie died at age 54.

Looking back, Priscilla says the thought of losing both children is unimaginable.

“My heart would be totally broken,” she reflected. “When I lost Lisa, I thought, ‘I'm not going to be able to get through this.’ But I realized I have a son that needs me. As a mom you have to be there for your children.”