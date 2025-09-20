Strictly celebrities push through pain ahead of glittering premiere

The celebrities of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing were left with sore feet and aching legs as rehearsals took their toll ahead of the BBC launch show.

The 23rd season of the competition was set to begin on September 20, and training proven to be more demanding than many expected.

Reality star Vicky Pattison admitted she looked completely worn out after a day of rehearsals and a shift at Heart radio.

However, she shared that five Ubers cancelled on her before she ended up eating crisps near Leicester Square, where two tourists even mistook her for someone asking for money.

The star later posted a light-hearted caption about “butchering” dance moves in practice.

Fellow contestant Dani Dyer-Bowen told fans her feet were already in pain, and she asked followers for remedies on Instagram, showing off the heels she has been training in.

Moreover, the Apprentice star Thomas Skinner also spoke about the exhaustion of long rehearsals, writing that he was “cream crackered” and that his legs were burning, though he praised his professional partner for teaching him well.

Former England rugby player Chris Robshaw uploaded a selfie in a sweaty T-shirt but kept positive, smiling and giving a thumbs up as he said progress was being made.

Former Lioness Karen Carney also shared a picture of her dancing shoes, saying the switch from football boots was a big change but that she was enjoying every moment.

This year’s lineup also included Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal, Ellie Goldstein, George Clarke, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, La Voix, Lewis Cope and Ross King.