Sam Asghari shocks fans with comments on tying the knot again

Sam Asghari opened up about his views on marriage following his heartbreaking divorce from Britney Spears and made it clear that he was not closing the door on love.

The fitness trainer, 31, was spotted in Los Angeles walking with his girlfriend Brooke Irvine when a TMZ reporter asked if the couple planned to get engaged soon.

Asghari replied, “Maybe, yeah, maybe,” and confirmed that the two talked about it, adding, “Life is about living and experiencing and enjoying.

The model first appeared publicly with Irvine at the amfAR Las Vegas benefit in November 2024.

On the red carpet, he told PEOPLE that he was “absolutely” ready to move on from his divorce, “You just got to keep it positive,” he said at the time.

"You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people’s opinions or anything like that.”

In January 2025, Spears' ex husband confirmed their romance on Instagram by posting pictures of himself and Irvine together with the caption, “Happy New Year to All.”

The public figure was married to the music icon for 14 months before filing for divorce on August 16, 2023.

However, their split was finalised in May 2024, as he later responded to Spears’ remarks about their marriage being “a fake distraction” by saying, “It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

Britney and Sam did not have children together, but the model previously shared his wish to become a father during their time together.