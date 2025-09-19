Julia Roberts confirms she's in talks for 'My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel

'My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel rumours have been swirling since last year

Julia Roberts is considering whether or not to say “I do” to a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel.

In a new interview with Variety published Thursday, September 18, the Oscar-winning actress confirmed she’s been approached to reprise her iconic role as Julianne Potter in a follow-up to the beloved 1997 romantic comedy.

“They’re talking to me,” Roberts, 57, revealed.

The Pretty Woman star was joined by her After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino, who didn’t hesitate when asked about the idea.

“I would direct the My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel in a second,” the filmmaker said.

The original film, which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, starred Dermot Mulroney as Michael O’Neal and Cameron Diaz as his bride-to-be, Kimmy Wallace. Rupert Everett played George, Julianne’s witty confidant.

Rumours of a sequel have swirled since last year when Sony tapped Celine Song (Materialists) to draft a screenplay.

Mulroney, 61, has already voiced his enthusiasm: “Maybe it’s time. I sure hope so… That movie brought so much joy.”

Even original director P.J. Hogan once teased a potential plot, joking about Julianne sabotaging yet another wedding.