Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle among top targets in 'Spitting Image' comeback

Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, and Ariana Grande are mocked in new series of Spitting Image.

The legendary puppet show is back and it's taking aim at some of the world's most high-profile celebrities

The show returns to screens tonight, with a 12-part series, titled Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t airing on YouTube.

Known for its sharp satire, the show will 'mercilessly mock' influential figures from around the globe.

According to DailyMail, preview images show newly engaged pop icon Taylor Swift, with her signature red lips, and the Duchess of Sussex, portrayed with comically enlarged teeth, reported Daily Mail.

Other featured figures include U.S. President Donald Trump who recently completed a state visit to the UK and King Charles. One scene reportedly shows the King refusing a greasy burger offered by Trump.

World leaders such as Kim Jong Un and UK Labour Keir Starmer also appear as exaggerated, sour-faced caricatures.

Pop star Ariana Grande is depicted wearing her trademark pale foundation and dramatically contoured cheekbones.

Spitting Image's YouTube channel has already racked up 100 million views, and the the new episodes are expected to draw even more attention. The first episode of the revamped comedy series will be available to watch on Friday evening.

The specially created, original short-form episodes aim to provide comic relief 'for all those wanting to laugh in the face of these anxiety-inducing times of global conflict, unhinged world leaders and megalomaniac Fin Tech bosses.'

Interestingly, Friday's episode will also include a satirical take on President Trump's recent UK state visit and much more.