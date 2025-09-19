Nina Dobrev leans on old pal Zac Efron after Shaun White breakup

Nina Dobrev finds joy in friends after engagement came to an end

Nina Dobrev seems to be relying on her old friends while she gets through her breakup with Shaun White, after seven years-long relationship.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted on a yacht with her friend group consisting on Zac Efron, Chace Crawford, Keleigh Teller, and her husband, Miles Teller.

The Vampire Diaries star sported a black swimming suit, sunglasses, and a bucket hat, as she lounged, swam, and dove into the water as they vacationed together.

Dobrev appeared cosy with Efron as he stayed by her side in most of the pictures caught by paparazzi.

This comes after Dobrev and White made their breakup official last week, after breaking off their engagement.

The former couple had reportedly come to a standstill in terms of their bond together, as an insider shared that they had different visions for their future.

“Shaun is retired and has had his last Olympics [in 2022], he was very ready for marriage and kids and all that comes from that,” the source told Daily Mail.

The actress was seen without the ring on her finger during her TIFF sighting the same week.