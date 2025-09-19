Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg dies during scuba diving accident

Zubeen Garg, the celebrated singer known for his work in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi-language films, has tragically passed way at the age of 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The incident occurred while Zubeen was in Singapore for North East India Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. He had invited his fans to attend the event through a message shared on his social media.

Sadly, the tragic incident took place before his scheduled performance.

According to CNN, he was rescued by Singaporean authorities and rushed to nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

'It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in ICU around 2:30 pm IST, 'read a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival.

The news of his death has left fans, celebrities, and politicians in mourning, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the 'immortal voice.'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacting to the heartbreaking news, said, 'It is very painful news and immense loss to the state and the nation,' Mr. said on the sidelines of a a program.

Actor Adil Hussain, who also hails from Asam, expressed his shock: 'He will live amongst us through his songs. May his singing soul rest in peace, good bye until we meet on the other side.'

He was 52 and is survived by his wife.