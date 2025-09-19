Deepika Padukone's exit from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel disappoints fans

Deepika Padukone leaves fans in awe with sudden departure ahead of sequel release

Deepika Padukone has recently stunned fans after reports confirmed that she has been replaced in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

The 39-year-old star, who played Sum 80 in Nag Ashwin’s directorial, sparked online buzz following this update.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Padmaavat actress decided to step down after her fee demands and working conditions were not accepted.

Padukone reportedly asked for a 25 percent increase in her fee compared to the 2024 original, as well as a seven-hour workday.

An insider claimed, “They (filmmakers) also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either.”

This development comes after the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star made headlines for exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit when her request for an eight-hour workday was denied.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter, Vanga expressed disappointment over the controversy, writing, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

For the unversed, the filmmakers have yet to reveal the actress who will replace Padukone after her sudden exit from the upcoming sequel.