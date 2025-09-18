Piers Morgan, Donald Trump's phone call details

Outspoken British TV presenter shared details of a phone call he received from Donald Trump after the US President's state visit to Windsor Castle.

Trump was "on great form" and expressed his enthusiasm for the royal visit, revealed the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host.

The 60-year-old turned to his official Instagram to share insights from the phone call, writing: “President Trump called me for a 10-minute chat before leaving Windsor. He was on great form — absolutely loved his big royal day, and being back in the UK again."

The British journalist also revealed that he “spoke to the First Lady too, who sounded equally happy about how it’s all going on the state visit. Great to hear!”

He also shared a phot of of himself with Trump, saying the American president was "happy to be" in the United Kingdom.