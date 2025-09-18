Ed Sheeran admits song 'Perfect' does not reflect reality of his marriage

Ed Sheeran believes his relationship with his wife Cherry Seaborn has been affected at some extent since having children.

The Thinking Out Loud singer, 34, has penned some of his beautiful tunes about her bond for his better half.

However, he has admitted that his seven-year marriage has 'completely changed' since the arrival of their daughters, Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three.

'Anyone with two young kids knows that it completely changes your relationship. You go from being a couple to a unit,' Ed has explained.

'It can be quite stressful and can have some big arguments.' Speaking about his past musical tributes to his wife, Ed mused that ' I think Cherry knows that she had songs like Heaven and Perfect, but that is n't relaity 100 percent of the time. It is good to be honest.'

'She knows that I write songs like Don't Look Down or Wargame and it's a moment in time and that's how I felt, but that's not reality,' he added to The Sun.

'I think some people listen to records today and assume that a song is about their world 100 per cent of the time. But it is very much heightened emotions. You never write a song on a 'meh' day.'

Previously, Ed also spoke about the 'real conflict' in their marriage during a fan event in London on Tuesday.