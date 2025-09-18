‘Wicked: For Good’ two new songs set to be eligible for Oscars

‘Wicked: For Good’ two new songs set to eligible for Oscars

Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist of Wicked franchise, dropped the release date for the upcoming film Wicked: For Good soundtrack.

Schwartz also shared details on two new songs written specially for Ariana Grande’s and Cynthia Erivo's.

The new songs, No Place Like Home will be performed by Elphaba (Erivo) and The Girl in the Bubble by Glinda (Grande).

According to Variety, these two tracks are also expected to be Oscar-eligible, as both of them are freshly written unlike any of the songs from the first movie, which had added verses but did not feature any completely new songs.

In addition to these new songs, Schwartz confirms that additional material has been incorporated into the more familiar songs being carried over from Act II of the stage musical.

The Wicked Witch of the East, which has always been part of the stage musical but was not included on the Broadway cast recordings, will also be featured on the soundtrack and will be sung by Marissa Bode, Erivo, and Ethan Slater.

"I'm especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it," Schwartz said in a statement. "In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs."

He added, "So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover."

Wicked: For Good soundtrack include:

Every Day More Wicked – Wicked movie cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande

– Wicked movie cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier – Ariana Grande, Wicked movie cast ft. Michelle Yeoh

– Ariana Grande, Wicked movie cast ft. Michelle Yeoh No Place Like Home – Cynthia Erivo

– Cynthia Erivo The Wicked Witch of the East – Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater

– Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater Wonderful – Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

– Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo I'm Not That Girl (Reprise ) – Ariana Grande

) – Ariana Grande As Long as You're Mine – Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey

– Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey No Good Deed – Cynthia Erivo

– Cynthia Erivo March of the Witch Hunters – Wicked movie cast, Ethan Slater

– Wicked movie cast, Ethan Slater The Girl in the Bubble – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande For Good – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

The much-awaited sound track of Wicked: For Good will be released on the same day the film comes out that is, November 21.