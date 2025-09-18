King Charles, Queen Camilla and Trumps unite for stirring beating retreat at Windsor

King Charles, Camilla, and the Trumps watch beating retreat

King Charles and Donald Trump looked on as 200 military musicians filled the East Lawn of Windsor Castle with the thunderous sounds of Beating Retreat, a centuries-old ceremony steeped in tradition.

The spectacle, witnessed by UK and US service members and their families, once marked the closing of camp gates and the lowering of flags at dusk during the early days of organised warfare. Today, it endures as a dramatic showcase of military precision and pageantry.

While the event is usually staged each June on Horse Guards Parade in London, where a member of the Royal Family takes the salute, its Windsor setting gave the performance an added air of grandeur uniting history, ceremony, and the shared respect of two nations.

A day of military splendour at Windsor Castle was paired with a moment of quiet reflection, as President Trump and the First Lady were given a rare glimpse inside the royal chapel.

Following the rousing Beating Retreat performance on the East Lawn, the couple stepped into the historic chapel where they were shown Henry VIII’s vault and Sir Winston Churchill’s stall plate, marking his place in the Order of the Garter.

Calling the experience “a great honour,” Trump’s private tour added a personal and symbolic layer to a day that blended stirring tradition, royal heritage, and the enduring ties between the UK and the United States.