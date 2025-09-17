Ex-PCB chief raises questions over Andy Pycroft’s conduct

Asia Cup 2025 match referee Andy Pycroft. — AFP/File

Ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja strongly criticised ICC referee Andy Pycroft, casting doubt on his neutrality after the Asia Cup handshake controversy.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, Raja alleged that Pycroft had been a “fixture” in India’s matches. “What’s interesting is [...] Andy Pycroft is favourite [for the Indians]. Whenever I host tosses, he’s always a permanent fixture over there,” he said.

Raja pointed to statistics, highlighting that Pycroft had officiated in more than 90 matches involving India.

“This is something blatant for me because though I thought he had refereed several matches, stats seemingly show something one-sided. It should not be like this. This is a neutral platform, which is why there are referees and match officials. However, I felt that he was fixed there. But I hope that better sense prevails,” he remarked.

His comments came after Pycroft apologised to Pakistan over his role in instructing both skippers not to shake hands during the September 14 clash between Pakistan and India.

The PCB confirmed that Pycroft had apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager, calling the incident a result of “miscommunication”. The ICC, meanwhile, has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The incident had left a bitter taste. Not only did India’s captain avoid a handshake at the toss, but the same conduct was repeated after the match, when players traditionally line up to shake hands. While Indian players congratulated each other at the dugout, they refrained from acknowledging the Pakistan side and closed their dressing room doors.

Pakistan’s players, who had lined up expecting the customary exchange, were left waiting. India’s victorious skipper Suryakumar later defended the move, saying it was taken in accordance with instructions from his government and cricket board.

The fallout has been severe. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), condemned the decision, calling it against the spirit of the game. In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the post-match presentation ceremony, breaking from broadcast norms where captains are required to speak.