'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Season 3 not sit 'pretty' with audience

The romance drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, finale raises many questions.

The Amazon Prime drama that has aired three seasons up till now has invited much criticism from the audience from calling it “annoyed.” Some fans have declared that the drama story, characters barely makes any sense.

On reddit, fans created a thread of how abnormal the series and its character are with one noting: “The summer I turned pretty: Every character annoyed me. Am I the only one who couldn’t deeply love a single character in this series? I watched it all, but honestly… every single character annoyed me at some point.

It further added: “Even the ones I thought I’d root for ended up doing something that made me roll my eyes. Was it just me? Or is that part of the charm of the show?”

To support the stance, many flock in the comment section pouring their thoughts.

“Honestly, the biggest love triangle in this show isn’t Belly/Conrad/Jeremiah… it’s me vs. my patience vs. the fast-forward button,” a seemingly vivid watcher commented while another added, “Reeeaaalll!!! I just finished the season 2 but Idk if I can watch the 3rd anymore, THEY ARE SO ANNOYING.”

The show has fueled many with the story of main characters going back and forth to each other in search of love disguised in lust.

For those unversed, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale released on Amazon Prime on September 17, consisting of 11 episodes.

The popular series based on Jenny Han's book trilogy. The show follows Belly's relationships with the Fisher brothers, exploring themes of first love and growing up.