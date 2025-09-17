Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'divorce announcemnt' unlikely

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks fresh speculation about his marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance has captivated the world, and their marriage continues to make headlines.

From their secret courtship to their fairytale wedding and new life in California, this couple's love story is one for the ages.

Now, Harry's reunion with King Charles has sparked fresh speculation about his marriage after body language experts suggested he appeared more relaxed and confident.

One source tells RadarOnline Harry's demeanor is "proof" he is set to announce he is divorcing Meghan.

"When Harry is with Meghan, he’s very conscious about looking after her," Darren Stanton told the outlet.

The body language expert added, "He wants to manage things and look out for her. But when he's on his own, there is such a massive shift in his internal emotion."

Stanton said Harry displayed "no blushing at all" unlike his times with Markle.

"a lot more animated with his hands; there are lots of open palm gestures."

He added: "When he's at the podium, his hands are open which means he's speaking authentically from the heart, with no nerves. When he's on his own, he doesn't have all these balls to juggle and he can relax."

A separate source told: "Harry's body language has set tongues wagging. He seems happier and freer when Meghan isn't around. It's fueling all these rumors that a split with Meghan may be made official."

The insider told the same outlet that the pair are "already living separate lives" and "are on the verge of announcing a split to the world."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have often made fun of the comments about their alleged split.

The Dike has directly addressed the divorce rumors surrounding him and his wife, dismissing them as baseless.

In an conversation with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit, Harry jokingly mentioned that they've "apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times," expressing sympathy for those who get trolled or disappointed by such false claims.

Meanwhile, Meghan has also spoken about their relationship, describing their current phase as a "honeymoon period" due to having more breathing space and enjoying each other's company in a new way after seven years together.