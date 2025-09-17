‘And Just Like That’ ending news shocked Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis addresses end of ‘And Just Like That’ after season 3

Kristin Davis has admitted she was just as surprised as fans to learn that And Just Like That would be ending after its third season.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the actress, who has played Charlotte York since the days of Sex and the City, said it was “definitely true” that neither she nor her castmates knew the HBO sequel series would be wrapping up.

“Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part,” Davis explained.

“But I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That’s how I am.”

The news of the series’ conclusion came last month when showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that while working on the Season 3 finale, “it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who has led the franchise as Carrie Bradshaw for decades, chose to keep the decision under wraps until after the finale aired on August 14, not wanting to “overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

Parker later addressed the decision and the mixed reactions the show has received since its 2021 debut.

Some viewers had even referred to it as a “hate-watch,” but the actress said she wasn’t bothered.

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that,” Parker told The New York Times. “We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real.”

She added that she doesn’t mind the criticism because the revival has been “so enormously successful” and built “very meaningful” connections with audiences.

Parker explained the choice to end the story with season 3 was simply because “that’s where the story ended,” saying that while there were “a million ways” to keep it going, doing so would have “felt exploitative.”

“We felt this was the honorable thing to do,” Parker said.

“It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”