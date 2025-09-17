Nick Cannon shocks with bombshell confession about Mariah Carey split

Nick Cannon shocked fans with a raw confession about how his divorce from Mariah Carey played a major role in the choices that led him to father 12 children.

The 44 year old star admitted that his path into parenthood was not carefully planned but was shaped by heartbreak and unresolved emotions after his marriage ended in 2016.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Cannon said his actions “started from a place of pain” and that he failed to reflect on what he truly needed at the time.

"I just didn’t do the work. So then I looked up, 12 kids later, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I could have did things differently.’ But I stand firm on all my decisions because I love all my kids. I love my family infrastructure,” he explained.

The American comedian acknowledged that his choices were careless. “Yeah, I’m learning that now. It wasn’t like I was acting out.

It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.”

The Television personality further admitted that he was not mature enough at the time to plan intentionally.

He said, “Obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go have 12 kids.’ It was more about like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens. I can handle it.’”

Now in therapy, Nick reflected that his past could have looked different if he took time to heal, yet he stressed that he has no regrets, saying every child was born out of love.