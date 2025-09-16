Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan ahead of ‘Ba*ds of Bollywood’ release

Aryan Khan receives praise from Bollywood stars for upcoming directorial

Bobby Deol and his Ba***ds of Bollywood co-stars recently showered praise on emerging director Aryan Khan ahead of the project’s release.

The 56-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his 1995 debut film Barsaat, gushed over Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Deol revealed that he was delighted to work with the debutant director.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “I myself have sons, so this was a very special moment for me. When I received a call from Red Chillies about producing this show and Aryan directing it, I straight away said yes. But the dedication, passion he has for his craft is very rare to see in any artist. Aryan is very unique, special, and this entire show is because of him. And when you watch the show on September 18, you will understand what I am saying. I can confidently say that Aryan’s work is fantastic.”

Alongside the Animal star, Raghav Juyal, Lakshya Lalwani, Manoj Pahwa also praised the 27-year-old director.

Ba***ds of Bollywood, backed by Gauri Khan, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18.