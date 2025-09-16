Bobby Deol reflects on career challenges before new film

Bobby Deol recalls incident from childhood in latest appearance

Bobby Deol recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood regret ahead of the release of his upcoming project, Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The 56-year-old actor, the younger son of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, spoke about a regret from his childhood that continues to affect him.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Animal star said, “No, I have not done anything like this. I am actually the youngest in my family, hence have been brought up very protectively. I was always taught to tell the truth and not lie.

"I had one problem that I couldn’t lie about, and because of this, there have been times in those days when I have had told the truth to a few people, but they have not like it. This is the problem in our industry that you cannot say what is in your heart unless you get to know the other person completely, or they get to know you.”

Later in the interview, the Soldier actor recalled an incident from his father Dharmendra’s career, when he turned down an offer that was not well received by the director.

Reflecting on his own career, he said, “I have always worked in less number of films, and the problem with me used to be that many producers did not pay despite promising me. But now it’s different. Now, proper contracts are signed, and they are so scary that you yourself will be scared after reading them.”

On professional front, Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming project Ba***ds of Bollywood.