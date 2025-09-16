Robert Redford, Sundance founder, takes last breath at 89

Legendary actor and director Robert Redford is no more in the world.

The iconic actor known for his roles in movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men has died at the age of 89.

As per Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, the actor passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in Utah.

"He died at his home in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Berger said. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

One of Redford’s major work includes shaping American independent cinema through the Sundance Film Festival, founded in 1981.

The Sundance Film Festival, held annually in Park City, Utah, provides a platform for new artists to showcase their work and launch their careers. Redford's vision for the institute was to give voice to stories that might otherwise go untold.

"I saw other stories out there that weren’t having a chance to be told and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I can commit my energies to giving those people a chance,’" he said in a 2018 interview.

The entrepreneur’s career has left an unforgettable mark on the film industry. With a career spanning over six decades, Redford's impact on cinema is a testament to his boundless creativity.

Redford's on-screen presence was undeniable, with his windswept hair and easy charisma making him a beloved leading man of the late 1960s and 1970s.

But Redford's contributions to cinema went far beyond his acting career. As a director, he won the Best Director Oscar for Ordinary People in 1980, showcasing his skill and artistry behind the camera.

His commitment to storytelling and his ability to bring complex characters to life on screen have inspired generations of filmmakers.

Throughout his career, Redford has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

His lifetime achievement award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, in 1994, was a testimony to his enduring impact on the film industry.