‘Zootopia 2’ expands cast starring Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin

Disney’s hit animated film Zootopia much awaited sequel has announced new characters and cast members in its already star studded project.

The film in which Ginnifer Goodwin will be reprising her role (as rabbit cop Judy Hopps) and Jason Bateman (as fox Nick Wilde, now a police officer), has added Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in the list.

The four new additions will be playing the Lynxleys, an old family in Zootopia who are responsible for building the weather walls that help the various biomes function.

As per The Wrap, the synopsis reveals, Samberg as Pawbert Lynxley, the easy-going runt of the powerful Lynxley family; Strathairn is Milton Lynxley, a distinguished business-mammal and the patriarch of one of city's oldest and most prestigious families.

Meanwhile, Culkin is Cattrick Lynxley, the ambitious eldest son of the Lynxley family; and Song is Kitty Lynxley, the sharp-tongued daughter of the Lynxley family.

The logline of the film states, "Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who turns the mammal metropolis of Zootopia upside down. Testing their growing partnership like never before, they go under cover in new parts of town to crack the case."

The comedy/adventure film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Bush also writing the screenplay. Both Bush and Howard worked on the original film; Bush as a writer and Howard as a director.

Other new characters for the sequel include those voiced by Ke Huy Quan as Gary, the mysterious snake, Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, the helpful beaver, Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby, the police therapist, and Patrick Warburton as Mayor Winddancer, an action star-turned-politician.

Zootopia 2 is set to release in theatres on November 26.