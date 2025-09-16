Mariska Hargitay pokes ‘Law & Order’ Christopher Meloni with zero Emmys joke

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni joke around on Emmys

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni brought their signature banter from Law & Order to the 2025 Emmy Awards, where a playful exchange between the longtime friends had fans laughing.

In a video Meloni, 64, shared on Instagram on Sept. 14, he recorded a table filled with Emmy statuettes when Hargitay, 61, jumped in with a cheeky remark.

"You’ll never have that," she teased, breaking into laughter once she realized the moment was being captured on camera.

Meloni responded with equal humour, saying, “You see what I go through? You see what I deal with?”

Though lighthearted, the joke highlighted Meloni’s limited recognition from the Emmys over the years.

Despite his 12-season run as Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU and later leading Organized Crime, he has only received one nomination, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2006, an award that ultimately went to Kiefer Sutherland for 24.

Hargitay, on the other hand, has seen more success with the Television Academy.

The actress has been nominated eight times and won twice, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 and a News and Documentary Emmy in 2019 for co-producing HBO’s I Am Evidence.

Their Emmy-night moment served as yet another reminder of the close bond the two stars have maintained since their early days on SVU, with teasing and laughter very much at the heart of it.