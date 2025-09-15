Akshay Kumar marks son Aarav’s 23rd birthday with emotional tribute

Akshay Kumar calls Aarav his 'sidekick' in latest emotional post

Akshay Kumar recently shared a heartfelt glimpse of fatherhood as he celebrated his son Aarav’s birthday.

The 58-year-old actor, who shares two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara – with wife Twinkle Khanna, marked his son’s 23rd birthday with a heart-touching note.

On Monday, September 15, the Sooryavanshi star posted an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), along with an adorable picture of the father-and-son duo.

He captioned the post, “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. You’ve grown up so much before I even realised it, yaar…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you bets. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you.”

Twinkle, 51, also celebrated the occasion with a heartwarming Instagram post.

She shared the same picture featuring Aarav and the Hera Pheri actor, and penned a long note dedicated to him.

“And he turns 23. Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right. Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his inate kindness.”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed Aarav in 2002, a year after their marriage, and later their daughter Nitara in 2012.