Janhvi Kapoor opens up on marriage plans after fan debate

Janhvi Kapoor offers glimpse into her relationship with beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor recently spilled details about her marriage plans ahead of the release of her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The 28-year-old actress, who is currently at a pivotal point in her career, surprised fans with her latest remarks.

On Monday, September 15, at the trailer launch of her much-anticipated film, the Dhadak star said, “My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Ulajh actress has been linked to Shikhar Pahariya for quite some time.

However, Kapoor has not made any official statement about her relationship, though she has been seen wearing a necklace with his name in several pictures.

In a previous conversation with Vogue, the Mili star also spoke about her wedding plans.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definitely don’t want too many people there. I want it to be quick; I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definitely know that whatever I wear will be Manish [Malhotra], because he’s my favourite person and he’s family."

On professional front, Kapoor is currently gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where she reunites with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan.

The film recently dropped its trailer and is set to hit the big screens on Thursday, October 2.

In addition, the Roohi actress was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

For the unversed, Kapoor and Pahariya have been together since 2018.