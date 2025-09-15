Social media child star Ahmad Shah's younger brother dies

Social media child star Ahmad Shah (left) pictured with his younger brother Umer Shah (late). — Instagram@cuteahmadshah01

The younger brother of social media child star Ahmad Shah passed away, the family confirmed in a heart-wrenching social media post on Monday.

Umer, like Ahmad, was also popular on social media for his appearance in his elder brother's widely watched videos.

"This is to inform the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah has returned to Allah Almighty," read Ahmad's Instagram post.

"I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers," it added.

The brothers, known for cute and quirky stints, are quite popular among the masses and gained fame from the Ramadan transmission of a private television channel. Ahmad Shah, who initially went viral for his adorable "Peeche dekho" video, quickly became a household name.

Umer also became a familiar face as he frequently appeared alongside Ahmad in these shows and videos, earning the same affection from viewers for his charming expressions and on-screen chemistry with his brother.

Expanding on Umer's untimely death, anchor Waseem Badami said that as per the doctors, the child star died after experiencing vomiting, which entered his lungs, causing him to suffer cardiovascular arrest, which turned fatal.

He added that the tragic incident took place in the early hours of Monday, around the time of Fajr prayer.

Reacting to the heartbreaking development, renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to express sorrow and grief.

"I am shattered to hear about the passing of little Umer Shah. He was a beam of light, joy [....] Constantly running up with that big smile, always hugging everyone with that boundless energy… it feels impossible that he's no longer with us," Siddiqui said in a post on his Instagram account while sharing a picture with the deceased child star.

"My prayers are with Ahmad and the entire family. May Allah grant Umer the highest place in Jannah," the actor added.

— Instagram@sarfaraz54/imareebahabib

Muhammad Shiraz, another popular social media child star, who posts on his channel "shirazivlogs", also expressed grief over Umer's death.

"Some friends are like family, and losing you feels like losing a part of myself. May Allah grant you [Umer] peace and the highest place in Jannah," he said in a social media post.