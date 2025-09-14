‘Mastii 4’ cast expands as Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri join the fun

Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor are reportedly set to join the cast of the much-anticipated film Mastii 4.
Milap Zaveri’s directorial also stars the popular trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “While the lead cast of the film comprises of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastii 4 has a big ensemble of Arshad Warsi, Genelia D Souza, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhi Singh among others. The film has been shot in UK over a 40-day period and is presently in the post-production stage.”
The insider also shared details about the release date of the upcoming installment of the Masti franchise.
“The edit is locked and other aspect of post-production is presently going on in full swing,” the source added. “The makers feel that a winter release in the non-exam period is perfect for a youth-heavy franchise like Mastii. An announcement of the same will be made shortly with a teaser.”
Mastii 4, backed by A Jhunhunwala, Ekta Kapoor, and Indra Kumar, is slated to release on Friday, November 21.
