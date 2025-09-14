‘Mastii 4’ cast expands as Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri join the fun

'Mastii 4' surprises fans ahead of release

Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor are reportedly set to join the cast of the much-anticipated film Mastii 4.

Milap Zaveri’s directorial also stars the popular trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “While the lead cast of the film comprises of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastii 4 has a big ensemble of Arshad Warsi, Genelia D Souza, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhi Singh among others. The film has been shot in UK over a 40-day period and is presently in the post-production stage.”

The insider also shared details about the release date of the upcoming installment of the Masti franchise.

“The edit is locked and other aspect of post-production is presently going on in full swing,” the source added. “The makers feel that a winter release in the non-exam period is perfect for a youth-heavy franchise like Mastii. An announcement of the same will be made shortly with a teaser.”

Mastii 4, backed by A Jhunhunwala, Ekta Kapoor, and Indra Kumar, is slated to release on Friday, November 21.