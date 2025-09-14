Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis ready for 'real commitment:' source

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis in talks to take relationship to next level

Jim Curtis seems to be the one for Jennifer Aniston as she is already thinking of taking a major decision with him.

The 56-year-old actress is reportedly looking to adopt a new puppy that her and the hypnotist, 49, can raise together.

The Friends alum and the self-help author are both fond of dogs and taking care of rescue dogs is something they have both done in the past, and are looking forward to do it together, as an insider told RadarOnline.

The Morning Show star, who already has a little family of dogs at home, is ready to welcome one with her beau.

"If Jim was against that, Jen would not stick with him – no way. But he adores dogs and is great with them. Now he and Jen are talking about getting another one – maybe even a rescue puppy, so they can have that fun experience of raising it together," continued the source.

The insider went on to add that the couple is "really committed to making a difference together" by taking up a rescue dog and caring for him, and they even have “started looking at pictures online of different dogs. They're both very excited.”

The new pup will give the lovebirds a memorable experience together, as its “almost like having a newborn – at least for a month or two. It will be a rescue, though. They'd never go to a breeder. There's no denying it's a real commitment, but Jen doesn't seem the least bit worried."