Margot Robbie shuts down 'Barbie' sequel rumours after fan debate

Margot Robbie breaks silence on highly-anticipated ‘Barbie’ sequel

Margot Robbie has once again left a lasting impression on her fans as she makes an important announcement about the highly anticipated Barbie sequel.

The Barbie franchise, which gained popularity through its fantasy stories inspired by fairy tales, princesses, and ballets, is reportedly in talks for a sequel.

However, in an interview with Stellar magazine, The Wolf of Wall Street actress set the record straight on the rumours, noting, “There's nothing right now.”

Explaining her reasoning, the Wuthering Heights star added, “I've realised the thing that I get the most satisfaction from in life is things or people reaching their full potential.

“And Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential. Like, everything I wanted for it happened, you know? There’s nothing more satisfying than that,” she shared.

Her admission sparked a frenzy among fans, who had been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel.

A fan on Reddit wrote, “I wanted a Barbie sequel so bad.”

Another said, “Mattel might have other plans,” referring to the company that manufactures Barbie dolls.

“No way Mattel or Warner Bros. would allow a movie this successful to not have some sort of sequel or spin-off. Now, whether Margot, Ryan, or director Greta Gerwig return for the titular roles is another discussion,” said another fan, expressing their disappointment.

Back in 2023, renowned film director Greta Gerwig made a live-action Barbie film starring Robbie as the titular heroine and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film took an emotional and satirical approach to issues such as feminism and identity, becoming a global phenomenon that sparked fashion trends and achieved huge box office success.

Currently, Robbie is promoting her film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars alongside Irish actor Colin Farrell.