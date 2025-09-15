Josh Radnor reaches 'full-circle moment' while revisiting 'HIMYM'

Josh Randor reflects on re-watching ‘HIMYM’ in same age as older Ted Mosby

Josh Radnor talked about experiencing a full-circle moment while rewatching his hit comedy sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Radnor, who portrayed the iconic role of architect and perpetual bachelor Ted Mosby, opened up about creating his very own rewatch podcast, How We Made Your Mother, with the sitcom’s co-creator Craig Thomas.

In a recent episode of the podcast Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, The Hunters actor, 52, said “it's wild” that he is now almost the same age as the show’s narrator.

After finishing the first season on the podcast, he described the experience as “postmodern.”

“Craig and I are nearing the age where the narrator was when he looked back on this pivotal time in his life,” he continued. “And the pivotal time in our lives was making this show about this fictional guy's pivotal time in his life.”

The actor added, “So we are now looking back on it with these older, wiser eyes and kind of narrating it for ourselves.”

The sitcom begins in 2030, with future Ted starting the long story of how he met the mother of his children, revisiting a journey that began in 2005.

How I Met Your Mother premiered in 2005 and ran for nine seasons until 2014.

In addition to Radnor and the late Bob Saget (who voiced the future Ted), the cast also included Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Cristin Milioti.