Nicole Kidman shares exciting update on ‘Practical Magic 2’

Nicole Kidman dropped major news about her much-anticipated 1998's fantasy comedy Practical Magic sequel.

The fans of Australian-American actor/producer will finally see the Owens sisters on big screen after 27 years.

The Babygirl star took to her Instagram account to announce that the upcoming instalment has wrapped production.

She wrote in the caption, "That's a wrap on 'Practical Magic 2.' Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic."

Kidman will be starring alongside her original cast mate, Sandra Bullock. Both will reprise their roles as sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman).

The logline of the original film, which was based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel, stated, "Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love."

Original stars Dianne West and Stockard Channing will also return for the sequel. They are set to reprise their roles as aunts Jet and Frances, respectively.

Other cast members include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod and Joey King.

While the sequel plot is still under wraps, according to Variety the film is reportedly based on another book in Hoffman's Practical Magic series.

The film is set to release on September 18, 2026.