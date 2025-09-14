Benicio del Toro talks working experience with Leonardo DiCaprio

Benicio del Toro shares working experience with Leonardo DiCaprio

Benicio del Toro shared what it was like working with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio for their upcoming film, One Battle After Another.

The film follows DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary now living in seclusion with his daughter, Wila (Chase Infiniti).

However, his life gets threatened when an old adversary resurfaces. He is left with confronting his past in order to protect his daughter. Meanwhile, Benicio del Toro plays Sensei Sergio, a mentor who aids Bob in navigating challenges ahead.

The Sicario actor, who appeared for the film's L.A. premiere, told People magazine, that "with Leo, you just let him bring the character", adding that the Titanic actor "just is the story".

He added, "So for me with Leo, it's like, work around him and just [make] sure that we fed the story with my character in it."

He went on to talk about how he was always waiting for an opportunity to work with DiCaprio.

"Leo is one of those actors that I've been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with," he said. "So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way."

One Battle After Another also stars Sean Penn, Teyanna Taylor and Regina Hall.

Previously, DiCaprio described the project as an "incredibly epic movie [that] has such scope and scale" during his appearance at the Cinema Con 2025.

One Battle After Another is set to release on September 26.