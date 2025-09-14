Dubai Police warn fans against violence, abuse during Pak-India Asia Cup clash

Fans gather for India's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: With Pakistan set to take on arch-rival India in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday, the Dubai Police has issued a stern warning to fans with regards to adherence to laws and has urged them to embrace sportsmanship.

In a statement, the authorities stressed that violence, abusive language, or racist behaviour will not be tolerated inside the stadium.

The most anticipated match between arch-rivals is set to be played today in Dubai International Stadium.

Chairman of the Events Security Committee of Dubai Police Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said offenders could face one to three months in jail and fines ranging from AED10,000 to AED30,000 (equivalent to Rs750,000 to Rs2.3 million).

Dubai Police advised spectators to maintain discipline and display positive behaviour during the match.

Any violation will result in immediate legal action to protect the safety of fans and preserve the stadium’s environment, according to the officials.