Sharon Osbourne makes new emotional 'bond' after Ozzy Osbourne's passing

Sharon Osbourne found solace in new hobby weeks after husband Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

In an Instagram post on Friday, September 12, the America’s Got Talent judge expressed "how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support" her admirers have poured in over social media after the Black Sabbath frontman’s passing.

"Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights," she continued.

The English and American television personality, music manager and author revealed that in the wake of her personal loss, she has forged a bond with nature and embraced a new hobby.

"I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence," the former X Factor panelist penned in the caption of a video, capturing her enjoying time with owls.

Sharon, who was married to the heavy metal singer from 1982 until his death in July 2025, added, "They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

"I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way. [victory and red heart emoji]," she concluded.

Ozzy died on July 22 due to a heart attack. His death certificate further revealed that he suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.