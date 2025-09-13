Manoj Bajpayee criticises PR culture behind contemporary ‘Best Actor’ titles

Manoj Bajpayee expresses disappointment at Rashmika Mandanna's 'national crush' tag

Manoj Bajpayee is expressing his disappointment at Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘national crush’ tag as he reflects on his hard work and dedication as an actor.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jugnuma: The Fable, reportedly took a dig at the Animal actress — and fans can’t help but notice it.

In an exclusive interview with Humans of Cinema, Manoj set the record straight on the PR machinery used for contemporary actors in Bollywood.

He said this behaviour has taken a negative toll on his career and spoke about how it has blocked the way for him to receive due credit.

Speaking on the outlet’s YouTube channel, he argued, “It is humiliating for someone who has been trained as an actor and has been acting for so many years.

"It is humiliating for me, who has been giving everything to this craft, and suddenly, the next day you read ‘Best Actor’. Then, four months later, another #BestActor appears, #NationalCrush. You know, the whole culture has changed.”

As the clip resurfaced on the internet, social media users didn’t hesitate to point out that the actor was trying to take a dig at Mandanna, who received the title from her devoted fans.

On the professional front, the film, which is set in the 1980s and tells the tale of a man who discovers burnt trees in his orchard, is successfully running in theatres after being released on September 12.