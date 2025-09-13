King Charles doesn’t let Prince George make his own decisions

King Charles’ decision to reign as Charles III took palace staff by surprise.

Grant Harrold, the ex-royal butler said many staff members had expected a different decision one that would honour his grandson, Prince George.

He explained that he and other colleagues were convinced the new monarch would take the regnal name George VII, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, King George VI, whose reign ended in 1952.

“King Charles explained to me about the different titles he could use. And we, myself and other colleagues, discussed it and we were all convinced he would become George VII,” he recalled.

Instead, he surprised everyone by following tradition and using his given name, echoing his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

With his full name Charles Philip Arthur George staff had speculated he might honour George VI, but the King opted to cement his own legacy as Charles III.

“With his grandson George, maybe he felt he should be the next George VII,” Harrold said.

“Maybe he feels that it would be a nice thing to let him have that because it makes sense for Charles to go with Charles. It would make more sense for his grandson to have that name.”

Harrold also noted the historical baggage attached to the name, which added to his surprise at the King’s choice.

“Charles II had a reputation as a womaniser and Charles I lost his head after he was tried and convicted of treason.

So when he picked Charles, I was quite surprised because that was not the impression I got,” he explained during the launch of his book, The Royal Butler.

King Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle.

Last week, on the third anniversary of her passing, the King privately observed the occasion at the royal residence in Scotland.