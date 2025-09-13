Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles share spooky memory from ‘Supernatural’ set

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who starred as Sam and Dean Winchester in the series respectively, along with Misha Collins (Castiel) reminisced about their time filming Supernatural on its 20th anniversary.

The longest running series which ran for 15 season (2005-2020), revolved around Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, the three co-stars shared the experience of working on the most haunted filming location.

Jensen said, "Riverview, oh my God, yeah. It was mental asylum. Like an old.."

"A decommissioned–," corrected Jensen. "A decommissioned mental asylum from, like, back in the 1950s," completed Collins.

Jared then shared the details saying, "That did lobotomies–," and Jensen added, "Electroshock therapy--". Misha continued, "Like torture chambers.”

"We finally got a hold of the liaison of the facility, and we were like, 'We want to tour the place, like for real.' And she was like, 'Well, we can't go to the fourth floor.' And we were all like, 'We're going to the fourth floor,'" he recalled.

The Buddy Games star continued, "She took us up there and she was like, 'This is the staircase that I got pushed down.'"

"And she was so matter-of-fact about it," remarked the Gilmore Girls actor.

"Yeah, she's like, 'Nobody else was here. I was doing the rounds by myself.' She's like, 'I won't go into this room.' And we all walk in and hang out. But, yeah, apparently just grossly haunted, that place. There were some other ones, too, but that one takes the cake," concluded Jensen.

While they celebrate the hit TV show’s milestone anniversary, Jared and Misha are set to appear alongside Jensen on the final season of The Boys expected to premiere in 2026.