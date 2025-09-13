'Super Mario Galaxy': Release date, cast, plot details inside

Mario is coming back soon!

Nintendo and Illumination are teaming up once again to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life in a galaxy-spanning adventure like no other.

The movie picks up with Mario and friends celebrating the spectacular Star Festival in the Mushroom Kingdom, where comets light up the night sky.

However, the festivities take a dark turn when Bowser launches a surprise attack, kidnapping Princess Peach by lifting her entire castle into space.

With the help of Rosalina, a mysterious cosmic guardian, and her adorable Luma companions, Mario embarks on a quest to rescue Peach and restore order to the galaxy.

Along the way, he'll battle Bowser's forces, collect magical Power Stars, and face cosmic threats that will push his skills to the limit.

Super Mario Galaxy cast:

The voice cast from the first movie is returning, including:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

While the main cast is returning, there are rumours of new characters joining the fray, including:

Rosalina: A mysterious cosmic guardian

Lumas: Rosalina's adorable companions

The movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a screenplay written by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to premier on April 3, 2026 in the United States. International releases will follow later in April.