Princess Kate takes powerful step as King Charles angers William for Harry

Kate Middleton makes powerful gesture after King Charles 'snubs' William

Princess Kate revealed her number one priority after the possible growing differences between King Charles and Prince William over a family matter.

The Princess of Wales stepped out to perform back-to-back royal engagements on September 11. She first visited the Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk, before heading to Kent to visit Marina Mill in Cuxton.

Apart from other details, one jewellery piece of the future Queen grabbed the attention of her fans.

Catherine was seen putting on a full display of her special necklace with the initials of her and William's three children, George (G), Charlotte (C) and Louis (L).

Speaking of Kate Middleton's move, a jewellery expert called it a "powerful evolution" as the Princess sent a clear message that her main role would always be a mother.

In conversation with Express, Nilesh Rakholia said, "What’s striking about the Princess of Wales wearing her initial necklace more frequently now is that it represents a quiet but powerful evolution in how she uses jewellery to communicate."

The expert added, "She’s had the piece for years, but the timing of her wearing it more often speaks volumes - it’s an intimate, personal jewel that symbolises her role first and foremost as a mother. Each initial is a subtle tribute to her children, grounding her identity beyond public duty."

Princess Kate's power move came after it had been reported that King Charles "sidelined" Prince William while holding a meeting with Prince Harry.

The monarch quietly arranged his talks with the Duke of Sussex as he feared that the Prince of Wales would have tried to "block it."