Louis Partridge on reaching new career heights with two major projects

Louis Partridge opened up about landing on two of the biggest roles of his career in the upcoming series Pride and Prejudice and House of Guinness.

The British artist, who began his career in 2014 at the age of 11, had breakthrough in 2020s Enola Holmes film series where he starred as Lord Viscount Tewksbury.

Now in 2025, the actor is set to star as Edwards Guinness in Netflix's crime drama the House of Guinness, by the Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Talking about his role as the boss of the brewing giant, Partridge said that the character is "quite a straight, sober character, trying to keep everything in check and usually I'm a bit more irresponsible in the roles I play and throw caution to the wind."

He added, "So it did feel like something quite new for me."

In contrast to his seemingly first time performance of a serious role, the star also talked about playing the manipulative and opportunist George Wickham in the streaming platform's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

About this role, the Disclaimer star said, "Yeah, he is a bit of a shit but I think he possibly means all the lovely things he says to girls before he leaves them."

He also talked about the challenges he faced while playing the Jane Austin's character.

Partridge not only played the role of deceitful flirt but also smothered himself in SPF 75 sunscreen to keep with the character's skin tone on a recent backpacking trek around Mexico.

However, the high SPF use was still not enough, he also revealed that he had to "keep my face out of the sun" during his trip with an old college friend in between the break of the rigorous shooting schedule for the limited series.

Pride and Prejudice also stars Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, Olivia Colman and Fiona Shaw. Meanwhile, House of Guinness star-studded cast includes Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn and Fionn O’Shae.

House of Guinness is set to premiere on September 25, and as for Pride and Prejudice no release date has been announced yet.