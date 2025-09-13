Jennifer Aniston candidly speaks about her bond with THIS late co-star

Jennifer Aniston sobs in pain while remembering her late beloved dog, Norman and her special bond with actress Shirley MacLaine on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 56-year-old actress was visibly moved after receiving a heartfelt video message from her Rumor Has It costar, MacLaine, who praised Aniston for being "professional" and "wonderful to work with" during their time on set.

The emotional moment came after Barrymore asked Aniston about her experience working with MacLaine, who played Aniston's grandmother in the 2005 rom-com.

The Friends famed star shared that MacLaine believes they were mother and daughter in a previous lifetime, which she thinks explains their instant bond.

Barrymore then surprised Aniston with a special message from MacLaine and her daughter, Sachi Parker.

As Aniston watched the video message, she became overwhelmed with emotion, wiping away tears as she expressed her awe over MacLaine's kind words.

When asked why the message moved her to tears, Aniston explained that she was with MacLaine when her dog Norman passed away in 2011.

"I was at [MacLaine's] ranch in New Mexico doing a past life regression retreat," she shared, before joking about the unconventional nature of the experience.

The actress has been open about her love for her pets in the past, and it's clear that Norman held a special place in her heart. The actress has a tattoo of Norman's name on her foot and has spoken fondly of their time together.

She has spoken about the deep bond she shares with them and the pain of losing previous pets, including Norman and Dolly, who passed away in 2019.