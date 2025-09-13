6ix9ine legal drama explodes with fresh accusations

Rapper 6ix9ine was once again caught in legal trouble as federal prosecutors brought new charges against him for violating the rules of his supervised release.

The news was confirmed on Friday by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who set September 25 as the date for his arraignment.

That hearing was originally meant for sentencing in a separate drug case but will now cover these fresh charges as well.

Back in July, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, admitted to drug possession after cocaine and ecstasy were found at his Miami home.

While prosecutors dropped two other charges linked to a firearm and fentanyl because of weak DNA evidence, the guilty plea itself broke the terms of his release from his 2019 racketeering case.

However, Judge Engelmayer already warned Hernandez that he could face up to five years in prison if he kept ignoring the rules, saying the star acted as though “the rules don’t apply to him.”

It was not his first slip, as in November 2024, Hernandez spent 45 days in jail for traveling without permission and failing drug tests, including one for methamphetamine.

After that, he was placed on home confinement with a curfew.

The details of the latest violations remain under wraps, but the court will decide later this month whether 6ix9ine will serve more prison time.