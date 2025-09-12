Chris Hemsworth spills the beans on intense preps for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Chris Hemsworth has recently dished out details about his intense training preps for upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

The Thor actor, who is all set for the upcoming Avengers movie in 2026, revealed his eating routine in an exclusive interview with The Mirror.

“Honestly when I am training to get into shape for Thor, I can eat up to eight meals per day,” said the 42-year-old.

Chris mentioned that he consumes “4,000 calories a day” and that also good stuff “not pizza & cheeseburgers”.

However, the Mad Max actor reiterated he needs to “consume a lot of calories”.

Besides his diet, Chris has also worked on his gruelling gym routine with his double stunt Bobby Holland Hanton.

“I'm eating eight to ten meals a day, which is a decent meal every two hours,” disclosed the Ragnarok actor.

Despite his challenging preparation process, Chris also takes out time to spend some time with his family.

Last time, he went to Fiji with his wife Elsa Pataky on a romantic getaway after rumours sparked when Chris celebrated his birthday in Ibiza with an A-listers including brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Pia Whitesell.

Meanwhile, Elsa stayed in Australia after returning home from her native Spain.