Princess Kate cheekily recalls Prince William’s remarks about son Prince Louis

Kate backs William’s message about young Prince Louis

Prince William’s warm words about his youngest son this week found a subtle echo in his wife’s jewellery box.

During visits to Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk and a school in Kent, the Princess of Wales stepped out wearing her Daniella Draper Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace worth £355, which she has worn since 2021.

The delicate chain carries three gold letters, G, C, and L, in tribute to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The choice of necklace came just days after William described Louis as “a character, but a very good boy,” adding that his youngest loves to tease his siblings.

He also noted the “five year difference” between George and Louis means each of his children brings their own dynamic energy to the family.

Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, told GB News that Kate’s style statement quietly reinforced her husband’s affectionate words.

“Personalised jewellery has a powerful emotional meaning,” he explained.

“By wearing those initials so prominently, she not only celebrates her children but also reflects the warmth William expressed about them this week.”

“What makes Kate’s choice of the Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace so fascinating is that it feels deeply personal rather than purely decorative,” explained Nilesh.

For someone in her position, these choices are rarely accidental. It’s about keeping the people and values closest to her right at the centre of her public role.”

The Princess of Wales has made this necklace a part of her wardrobe.