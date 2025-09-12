Angelina Jolie opens up on learning French for ‘Couture’ role

Angelina Jolie has recently opened up on learning French language for her role in upcoming movie, Couture.

The actress, who plays the role as Maxine in Alice Winocour directed movie, spoke to Deadline and revealed her experience of speaking French for her new project.

Angelina shared that she “speaks” very little French and she’s “super shy”.

“I understand more than I can speak,” admitted the Maleficent actress.

Angelina told the outlet that she’s started taking French classes but still she’s not confident to speak it fluently.

“The months leading up to, we did classes not just for the lines but just to be speaking as well,” continued the 50-year-old.

Angelina however mentioned that her French has “improved”.

The Wanted actress disclosed that she did her dubbing in French which she never did for any of her movies as of yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina reflected on the story and what’s so special about the movie.

“When something is well-written whether it’s in another language or in English, it just comes forward easily,” explained the Tomb Raider actress.

Meanwhile, Angelina added that the script of Couture movie is “very well-written”, which is why it's easy for her to do it.