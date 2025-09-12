Glen Powell makes honest confession about Hollywood stardom

Glen Powell has recently made honest confession about stardom in Hollywood.

The Anyone But You actor reflected on his journey to fame in the movie industry in a new interview with GQ magazine.

“If you’re in Hollywood, I always find it to be very disingenuous when people are driving across town to the Valley in the heat of summer, memorising two lines, practising them a thousand times and then acting like they don’t care,” said the 36-year-old.

Glen noted that the “amount of work” that it takes, he “always find that people that downplay it, which it’s fine to downplay it, but I’ve never been a guy that can play it cool”.

“I’ll tell you exactly how I’m feeling with all of it. I don’t know any other way to do it,” explained the Hit Man actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Glen talked about his successes in the industry.

“This is cool. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid, and it’s awesome,” stated the Twisters star.

Glen believed that description of manhood has drastically changed in Hollywood.

“When you look at actors of yesteryear, if they’re hitting at 36, they look like Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums,” mentioned the Set It Up actor.

Reflecting on masculinity, Glen told the outlet, “I feel like that is one of those things, the health and wellness thing, that used to not feel like guys’ owning that space as much.”

“I do feel like the tide is gonna turn on that, where it’s a space that I’ve been really interested in for a while, but I feel like it’s also now becoming a little bit more in vogue,” added the actor.