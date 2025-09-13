James Gunn raves about Milly Alcock’s performance in ‘Supergirl’

James Gunn hailed Milly Alcock’s remarkable performance in surprise appearance as Supergirl in DC reboot of Superman.

Alcock is set to star as the Man of Steel’s cousin Kara Zor-El in the upcoming Supergirl film.

Gunn during his appearance at The Howard Stern Show, revealed that the film is being edited right now.

He went to applaud the actress, saying, "Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, might be the best bit of casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. I think she’s absolutely stunning in the movie."

Earlier this year, Gunn announced that the production was underway in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., with Craig Gillespie directing.

Based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.

In the comic, Supergirl and young alien girl Knolle travel across the galaxy to hunt Krem of the Yellow Hill after he kills Knolle's father in cold blood.

Previously, when Alcock was told that she was casted as the lead actress, the Sirens star admitted that her first instinct wasn’t celebration, instead she panicked.

"I was kind of in disbelief. I was initially like, ‘What have I done? Now I actually have to do this," she told ELLE. "I then invited all my friends over to the house and we drank champagne!"

In addition to Alcock, Eve Ridley has been cast as Ruthye Mary Knolle, and Matthias Schoenaerts will play Krem. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa has been cast as villain Lobo.

The Supergirl is slated for release on June 26, 2026.