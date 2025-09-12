Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson releasing new film together?

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson might have reunited to treat fans to an exciting new project.
According to photos and videos circulating on social media, it appears that the former One Direction bandmates haven’t just been photographed together casually but are collaborating on a new film, documentary, or even better, a Netflix feature.
Amid the growing speculation, one fan page teased, "Zayn Malik from One Direction is filming for his upcoming Netflix project at Cosmopolitan right now. Whoever that might be."
Other long-time 1D fans chimed in with their own theories, with one saying, "What if that’s why he and Louis were together filming something?"
"If it's anything, it’s probably a docu," a third fan guessed.
One fan even suggested, "Hear me out, what if the documentary is called Fuchsia Sea?" referring to a rap song teaser the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted months ago on his Instagram which has yet to be fully released.
Among other theories, fans also floated the possibility of a musical collaboration between the two singers.
“MUSIC VIDEO, LOUIS ZAYN COLLAB ON LT3," one fan pitched, while another speculated, "I bet on a Louis song featuring Zayn."
For the unversed, Zayn, 31, and Louis’ viral photos mark the first time in nearly a decade that the two have been seen in the same frame.
Since the Pillowtalk singer left the band in 2015, he hadn’t reunited with any of his former bandmates until attending Liam Payne’s funeral in October 2024. However, even then, the singers were present at different spots.
After the funeral, Louis attended Zayn’s Stairway to the Sky tour concert in Los Angeles on January 29, 2025, which marked their first public reunion since Liam’s funeral.
At that time no photos of the two were released so the latest pictures of Zayn and Louis are the first pictures since the all boy group disbanded.
David Henrie sheds light on getting to know Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up a year before he started dating Taylor Swift
Britney Spears fires back at critiques calling her with bizarre names
Demi Lovato releases a new breakup song months after getting married to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Gabriella Brooks, Liam Hemsworth announce their engagement in a social media post
'The View' co-host lauds Bruce Willis for his guidance while speaking to Emma Heming Willis
One Direction singer Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz decides to spend more time away from spoitlight?
Hailey Bieber also reposted the photos on her stories