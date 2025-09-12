Shailene Woodley teases ' Big Little Lies' future

The wait is finally over for fans of Big Little Lies.

Shailene Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman in the hit HBO series, took to Instagram Stories on September 11 to confirm the long-awaited third season.

Sharing a photo with her costars Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, Woodley wrote, "WE ARE so back." She added, "big little lies 3, you ready???" in a subsequent post.

The confirmation comes after Deadline reported that Francesca Sloane, co-creator of Mr & Mrs Smith at Prime Video, has been hired to pen the first episode of season 3.

Sloane will also serve as an executive producer alongside series creator David E. Kelley and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Woodley confirmed the news with another post, writing, "cause … it’s happening …." alongside a photo with her costars.

Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel, first premiered in 2017 and quickly became one of HBO's most acclaimed dramas. The second season aired in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining the star-studded cast.

The series follows the lives of a group of mothers and their families in the small coastal town of Monterey, California, as they navigate complex relationships and secrets that ultimately lead to a tragic event.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz.

With Francesca Sloane on board as writer and executive producer, fans are eager to see what the third season has in store.